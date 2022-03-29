Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 36.0%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ALMTF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

