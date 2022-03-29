Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Drops By 50.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACKAY stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

ACKAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

