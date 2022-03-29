Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Drops By 31.8%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

