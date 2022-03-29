Short Interest in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Increases By 52.9%

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Argus Capital stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Argus Capital has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

