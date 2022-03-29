Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Drops By 32.3%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

