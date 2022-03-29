Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Rises By 53.1%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

