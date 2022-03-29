Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Rises By 53.1%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
