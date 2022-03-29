Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rises By 64.0%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCXI. StockNews.com cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

