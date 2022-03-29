Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Increases By 54.7%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

