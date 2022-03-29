Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Declines By 31.7%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CO opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

