Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Increases By 60.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000.

