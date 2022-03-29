Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases By 62.4%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JBSS opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

