Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Drops By 32.5%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. MasTec has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

