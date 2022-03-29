Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Declines By 29.7%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.58. Rezolute has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.39.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RZLT. reduced their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $3,864,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.