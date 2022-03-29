Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Expands By 53.1%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SNLAY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

