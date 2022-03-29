Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Increases By 60.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,304,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 554,142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $187,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $157,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 29.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 123,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

