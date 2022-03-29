Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Drops By 31.9%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $264,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $83,248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

