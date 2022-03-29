Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Drops By 31.9%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.
In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
