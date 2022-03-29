Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 31.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.
About a2 Milk (Get Rating)
