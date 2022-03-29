Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Grows By 53.4%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

