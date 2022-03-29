Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Grows By 54.3%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.9 days.

TRZBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

