Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Increases By 50.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Trutankless stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Trutankless has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

