Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Decreases By 32.0%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

UTHR stock opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,934 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

