Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Declines By 37.5%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNAU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $503,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

