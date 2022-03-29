Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Decreases By 31.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 285.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

