Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.58% from the stock’s current price.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 81,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Sientra by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

