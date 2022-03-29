SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. SkillSoft has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

