SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
SKIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of SKIL stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. SkillSoft has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.88.
About SkillSoft (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
