SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Down 1.1%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.89. 2,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

