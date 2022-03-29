SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Down 1.1%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.89. 2,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLC Agrícola (SLCJY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.