Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 78202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.