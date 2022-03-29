Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 78202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Small Pharma ( CVE:DMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

