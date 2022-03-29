SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-1.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGH opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.16.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

