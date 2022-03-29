Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

