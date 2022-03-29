Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.33) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($25.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($25.70).

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,752 ($22.95) on Wednesday. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,598.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,809.71.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

