SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 763.0 days.

SoftwareONE stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. SoftwareONE has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64.

Get SoftwareONE alerts:

About SoftwareONE (Get Rating)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.