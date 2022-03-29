SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 763.0 days.
SoftwareONE stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. SoftwareONE has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64.
