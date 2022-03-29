Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $10.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $151.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

