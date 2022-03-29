Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $52.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $28.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $229.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $240.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.57 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SOI opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.55 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,050.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

