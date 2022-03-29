Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

