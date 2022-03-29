Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.62

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.62 and traded as low as $39.20. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 16,915 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

