Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
About Source Capital (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
