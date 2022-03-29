Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2,144.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

