Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.74. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 11,572 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,255,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.