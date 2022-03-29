SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report sales of $340.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.50 million and the highest is $343.40 million. SouthState reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $375,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after buying an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

