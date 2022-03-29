Soverain Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the US dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Soverain Profile

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

