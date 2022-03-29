Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.31

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.65. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.