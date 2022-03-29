Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.04

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.68). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 685,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

