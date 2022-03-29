Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

