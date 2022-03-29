Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sports Ventures Acquisition (AKIC)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.