Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

