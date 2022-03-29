SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON SSPG opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.