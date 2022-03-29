Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Analysts at Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

