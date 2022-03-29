Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.26

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.26 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 106.10 ($1.39). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,355,602 shares traded.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £578.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

