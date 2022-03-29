Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

About Standard Bank Group (Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.