Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.
About Standard Bank Group (Get Rating)
