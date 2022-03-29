Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.