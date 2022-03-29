Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $890.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.82. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Steel Partners (Get Rating)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.