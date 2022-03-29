Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $890.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.82. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

