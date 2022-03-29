Stellar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $536.16 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $536.16 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00225382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00196122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028660 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,004 coins and its circulating supply is 24,703,189,586 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.